BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Kelly A. Kramer joins Gilead Sciences' board of directors
* Says Kramer is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board