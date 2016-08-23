BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Imaflex Inc :
* Imaflex Inc announces results for the second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.010
* Qtrly revenue $18.2 million versus $18.7 million
* "Does currently have sufficient funds for its operations and will only choose to obtain additional financing at right terms" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board