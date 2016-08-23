Aug 23 Feronia Inc

* Feronia Inc announces changes to board of directors

* Says Frank Braeken, currently an independent, non-executive director of company, has been appointed non-executive chairman

* Says Ravi Sood, previously executive chairman, will remain with company as executive director

* Says appointment of four new non-executive directors

* Says effective as of August 18, 2016, it has continued from province of ontario to province of British Columbia

* Continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2016