BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Feronia Inc
* Feronia Inc announces changes to board of directors
* Says Frank Braeken, currently an independent, non-executive director of company, has been appointed non-executive chairman
* Says Ravi Sood, previously executive chairman, will remain with company as executive director
* Says appointment of four new non-executive directors
* Says effective as of August 18, 2016, it has continued from province of ontario to province of British Columbia
* Continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board