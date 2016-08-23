Aug 23 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces tentative FDA approval for generic version of Suprep oral solution and confirms patent challenge for generic version of Mirvaso gel

* Was sued by Galderma Laboratories LP and Nestle Skin Health S.A. over Co's paragraph iv anda filing for generic version of Mirvaso topical gel

* Generic version of Suprep oral solution is indicated for treatment of cleansing of colon in preparation for colonoscopy in adults