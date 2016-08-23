BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* Orletto announces a financing by way of long form prospectus in connection with its qualifying transaction with Devonian Health Group Inc.
* Orletto Capital says proposed offering of common shares for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $6 million and maximum aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million Source text for Eikon:
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: