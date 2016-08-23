BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* Fundation Group LLC says has obtained a $100 mln asset-backed credit facility from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: