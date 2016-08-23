BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Lockheed Martin awarded $79.5 million contract to provide an open architecture combat management system for the U.S. Navy's frigates
* Five-Year contract, which is worth up to $79.5 million, covers fiscal years 2016-2021
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02