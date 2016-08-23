BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Orasure Technologies Inc
* Awarded up to $16.6 million to advance rapid zika tests
* Six-year, multi-phased contract includes an initial commitment of $7.0 million
* Contract includes options for upto additional $9.6 million to fund evaluation of additional product enhancements,regulatory activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02