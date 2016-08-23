BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko announces leadership changes
* Darrell Hollek named EVP, operations
* Ernie Leyendecker named executive vice president, international and deepwater exploration
* Jim Kleckner, formerly executive vice president, international and deepwater operations also is retiring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02