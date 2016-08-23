BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Wallbridge Mining Co
* Wallbridge signs a heads of agreement for $2,500,000 loan
* William Day also intends to participate in Wallbridge's prospectus offering in amount of up to about $450,000
* Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd says additionally, William Day agreed to participate in Wallbridge's current financing efforts to a maximum of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02