Aug 23 CommScope Holding Company Inc

* CommScope announces sale of 7 million shares of common stock by affiliate of the Carlyle Group

* In addition, underwriter will have an option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares from Carlyle

* Carlyle will continue to beneficially own about 17.8 percent of co's outstanding common stock after giving effect to offering