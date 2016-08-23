BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 CommScope Holding Company Inc
* CommScope announces sale of 7 million shares of common stock by affiliate of the Carlyle Group
* In addition, underwriter will have an option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares from Carlyle
* Carlyle will continue to beneficially own about 17.8 percent of co's outstanding common stock after giving effect to offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02