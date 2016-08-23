BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 La-Z-Boy Inc :
* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales $340.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same-store sales for La-Z-Boy furniture galleries network declined 1.9% versus an increase of 5.3% in last year's Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02