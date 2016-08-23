Aug 23 La-Z-Boy Inc :

* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $340.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-store sales for La-Z-Boy furniture galleries network declined 1.9% versus an increase of 5.3% in last year's Q1