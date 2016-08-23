BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides update on form 10 -Q filing
* Delaying filing of quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended June 30, 2016 beyond August 15, 2016
* Does not foresee material interruption to normal business activities related to delayed filing
* If outcome of pre-filing submission process consistent with proposed accounting treatment, expects to file form 10-q immediately
* In addition, accounting matters relate only to non-cash items in financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: