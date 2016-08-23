BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Impact Silver Corp :
* Impact Silver announces second quarter 2016 financial and production results
* Q2 revenue rose 61 percent to C$4.4 million
* Silver production was 235,990 ounces for Q2 of 2016, up 8% from 218,380 ounces in same period of 2015
* Income of $0.7 million in Q2 2016 compared to a loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2015
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02