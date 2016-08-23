Aug 23 Impact Silver Corp :

* Impact Silver announces second quarter 2016 financial and production results

* Q2 revenue rose 61 percent to C$4.4 million

* Silver production was 235,990 ounces for Q2 of 2016, up 8% from 218,380 ounces in same period of 2015

* Income of $0.7 million in Q2 2016 compared to a loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2015