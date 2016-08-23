BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Arris International Plc :
* Appoints Bruce Mcclelland As New Ceo-Bob Stanzione appointed executive chairman
* Arris International Plc says Mcclelland also was appointed to serve on board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02