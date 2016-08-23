BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc
* Revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $5.9 million, up from $5.4 million
* Quarterly gross profit was $2.6 million, an increase of $0.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02