BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Versapay Corp
* Versapay announces q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to c$1.72 million
* Total comprehensive loss for q2 2016 was $1.61 million compared to a loss of $1.28 million for q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02