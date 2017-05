Aug 23 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc

* Ironhorse announces Q2 2016 financial and operating results

* Reported production has decreased 85% to 10 boe/d in Q2 of 2016 from 67 boe/d produced in Q1 of 2016

* Pembina did not produce during current quarter

* Realized a net loss of $69,000 for Q2, a $75,000 reduction from Q1 2016 that totalled $144,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: