* First Defiance Financial Corp and Commercial Bancshares
Inc announce definitive merger agreement
* First Defiance will acquire Commercial in a transaction
valued at $51.00 per share
* Acquisition will add $301 million in deposits and $298
million in loans
* Commercial common shareholders to receive 1.1808 shares of
First Defiance common stock or cash in amount of $51.00 per
share
* Transaction, after one-time costs, is expected to be
immediately accretive to earnings
* Total consideration for Commercial's common shares
outstanding will consist of 80% First Defiance stock and 20%
cash
* Aggregate transaction value of $63.0 million
* Aggregate transaction value includes additional cash
payment of about $1.5 million to cancel outstanding stock
options
