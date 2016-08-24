BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Aug 24 Manpowergroup Inc :
* Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Norway
* Announced an agreement with Ciber to acquire its business in Norway.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results