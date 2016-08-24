BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Aug 24 Sdx Energy Inc
* Announces second quarter and half year 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 2016 average daily oil sales and production service fees equated to 1,170 barrels of oil per day
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.01
* Q2 net revenues $2.5 million versus $2.9 million last year
