BRIEF-SMS Kredyt Holding Q1 net profit increases to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 24 Royal Bank Of Canada :
* Royal Bank Of Canada reports record third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.88
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced an increase to quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 2% to $0.83 per share
* Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.5% at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, May 15 The Lebanese finance minister has asked cabinet to extend the term of central bank governor Riad Salameh which is due expire this summer, a Lebanese government source told Reuters on Monday.