BRIEF-CDK Global to repurchase $350 mln of its common stock
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
Aug 24 Evine Live Inc :
* Evine Live Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 sales $157 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be similar to first and Q2 2016 adjusted EBITDA results
* Expects increased adjusted EBITDA in Q4 on both a year over year and previous quarter basis
* Expects revenue growth in back half of year to be similar to low single digit revenue growth achieved in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results