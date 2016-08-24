BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
Aug 24 Westlake Chemical Corp :
* Westlake Chemical concludes revolving credit agreement
* Completion of a new $1 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Says completion of a new $1 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
* New revolving credit facility will have 5 year maturity date and replaces previous asset-based revolving facility which has been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: