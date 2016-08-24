BRIEF-CDK Global to repurchase $350 mln of its common stock
* Cdk global announces entry into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $350 million of its common stock
Aug 24 Photon Control Inc
* Photon control reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to c$7.2 million
* Qtrly net earnings of $1.9 million, down from $3.8 million in q2 2015
* Qtrly sales order backlog $6.7 million versus $5.3 million last year
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results