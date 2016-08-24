Aug 24 Photon Control Inc

* Photon control reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to c$7.2 million

* Qtrly net earnings of $1.9 million, down from $3.8 million in q2 2015

* Qtrly sales order backlog $6.7 million versus $5.3 million last year