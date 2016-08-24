Aug 24 Skullcandy Inc
* Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road
Capital; terminates Incipio merger agreement
* Shares of Skullcandy will be exchanged for $6.35 per share
in cash at completion of merger, or a total of approximately
$196.6 million.
* Transaction with Mill Road is not subject to a financing
condition
* Board authorized Skullcandy to terminate Incipio merger
agreement, pay termination fee to Incipio and enter into mill
road merger agreement
* Mill road merger agreement contains non-solicitation
provisions for Skullcandy
* On August 23, period during which Incipio was entitled to
negotiate with co to amend Incipio merger agreement pursuant to
its terms expired
