Aug 24 Skullcandy Inc

* Skullcandy enters into new merger agreement with Mill Road Capital; terminates Incipio merger agreement

* Shares of Skullcandy will be exchanged for $6.35 per share in cash at completion of merger, or a total of approximately $196.6 million.

* Transaction with Mill Road is not subject to a financing condition

* Board authorized Skullcandy to terminate Incipio merger agreement, pay termination fee to Incipio and enter into mill road merger agreement

* Mill road merger agreement contains non-solicitation provisions for Skullcandy

* On August 23, period during which Incipio was entitled to negotiate with co to amend Incipio merger agreement pursuant to its terms expired