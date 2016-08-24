BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 Edgewater Exploration Ltd
* Edgewater announces private placement and share consolidation
* To consolidate its outstanding common shares on basis of four (4) existing common shares for one (1) new common share
* Non-brokered private placement financing of 20 million units at a price of $0.025 per unit to raise gross proceeds of $500,000
* Anticipated that co's management and board of directors will acquire 11.2 million units in private placement
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.