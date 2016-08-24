Aug 24 Edgewater Exploration Ltd

* Edgewater announces private placement and share consolidation

* To consolidate its outstanding common shares on basis of four (4) existing common shares for one (1) new common share

* Non-brokered private placement financing of 20 million units at a price of $0.025 per unit to raise gross proceeds of $500,000

* Anticipated that co's management and board of directors will acquire 11.2 million units in private placement