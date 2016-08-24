BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Aug 24 National Beverage Corp
* National Beverage Corp confirms predicted historic first quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.62
Qtrly earnings per share $0.62

Qtrly net sales $217.1 million versus $185.4 million
Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.