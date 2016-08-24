BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
Aug 24 Emerson Electric:
* Emerson secures metering management services contract with Nexen
* Nexen Petroleum U.K. has awarded emerson new five-year contract to provide metering management services for Nexen's UK operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Adds quote, details on government advance, bank and business closures)