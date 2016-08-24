GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump soothes cyber nerves
* European stock markets mixed after strong start, Wall St to gain
Aug 24 Renoworks Software Inc :
* Renoworks announces 2016 second quarter financial results and names new CFO
* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to C$675,600
* Debbie Carter-Ross has been named chief financial officer.
* Debbie Carter-Ross will assume her position as CFO, replacing former CFO Kim Chua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 American International Group named Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive officer on Monday, selecting a protege of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.