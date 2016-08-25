BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
Aug 25 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Said on Wednesdays Q2 revenue $1.8 million versus $783,000 year ago
* Q2 operating loss $9.6 million versus loss $5.3 million year ago
* Q2 pre-tax loss $9.3 million versus loss $6.0 million year ago
* Has revised 2016 outlook to operating loss and net loss of $25.0 million - $31.0 million (previously reported $17.6 million - $23.4 million)
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately