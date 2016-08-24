BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
Aug 24 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc
* John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Net sales grew by 4.6% to a fourth quarter record $231.5 million on strong brand performance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 sales rose 4.6 percent to $231.5 million
* As result of record cash flow, in position to pay a $2.50 special dividend in q1 of fiscal 2017
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Adds quote, details on government advance, bank and business closures)