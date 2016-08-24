Aug 24 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

* John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Net sales grew by 4.6% to a fourth quarter record $231.5 million on strong brand performance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 sales rose 4.6 percent to $231.5 million

* As result of record cash flow, in position to pay a $2.50 special dividend in q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: