BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
Aug 24 Callon Petroleum Co
* Gary Newberry was appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer
* Joseph Gatto was appointed president, in addition to current role as chief financial officer and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Adds quote, details on government advance, bank and business closures)