BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr
* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update
Aug 24 Guess? Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $545 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.79 to $0.92
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.11 to $0.16
* Sees full year GAAP EPS in range of $0.79 to $0.92; adjusted EPS in range of $0.62 to $0.75
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.225per share
* Guess Inc says Q3 consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 5.0 percent and 8.0 percent in U.S. dollars
* Says Q3 operating margin is expected to be between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent and includes 30 basis points of currency headwind
* Consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent in U.S. dollars for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017
* Q3 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.11 to $0.16
* Currency tailwinds are expected to positively impact consolidated revenue growth by about 0.5 percent for FY
* Excluding impact of currency, consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in constant currency for FY
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $568.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
