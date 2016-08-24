BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Heico Corp Sees Consolidated Fiscal 2016 Year
* Heico Corp reports record net sales, operating income and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2016; full year fiscal 2016 net income growth estimates raised
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 sales $356.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $356.3 million
* Over-Year growth in net income to 13 - 15 percent, up from prior growth estimate of 12 - 14 percent
* Estimate consolidated fiscal 2016 year-over-year growth in net sales to approximate 15 - 17 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)