BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Mosaic Co
* Kelvin westbrook elected to board of directors of the mosaic company
* Kelvin Westbrook, president and CEO of KRW Advisors, LLC, has been elected to company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)