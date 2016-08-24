BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Datawind Inc
* Datawind provides update regarding annual and quarterly filings
* "Currently evaluating its options" with auditor in respect of bringing audit of financial statements to a conclusion
* Since June 29, 2016 company has provided about 400 records from its global operations to auditor for documentation
* Expects to have made its decision with respect to conclusion of audit by August 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)