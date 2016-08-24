BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
* Awarded construction services contract for the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique
* Contract is valued at c$21.7 million
* Lavalin-Balama project involves Greenfield Graphite Mine, of which processing plant to have production rate of over 350,000 tons per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
* Patheon shares surge 33.5 pct to $34.70 premarket (Adds details, analyst comment)