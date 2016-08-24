BRIEF-Otsuka, Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on TEV-48125
* Otsuka and Teva sign licensing agreement for Japan on prophylactic migraine drug candidate fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
Aug 24 Amgen Inc
* Amgen provides update on status of Parsabiv(Etelcalcetide) New Drug Application (NDA) submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* FDA has issued complete response letter for nda for parsabiv
* Reviewing complete response letter, and anticipate a post-action meeting with FDA later this year to discuss complete response
* Complete response letter does not impact regulatory submissions in other regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
