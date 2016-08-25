BRIEF-Idea Cellular targets high data usage customers via offers on Flipkart
* Says Idea targets high data usage customers through offers on Flipkart
Aug 25 Tech Data Corp
* Tech Data Corporation reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42
* Q2 earnings per share $1.31
* Q2 sales $6.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.64 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $6.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Idea targets high data usage customers through offers on Flipkart
FRANKFURT, May 18 Fund manager Union Investment on Thursday urged Deutsche Bank's shareholders to vote against measures that give the bank's board broad authorization for further capital increases.