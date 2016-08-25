Aug 25 Destination Maternity Corp:

* Destination Maternity reports second quarter and first six months fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q2 sales $106.5 million versus $119.3 million

* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 2.7%

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are projected to be in $15 million to $17 million range

* Says company plans to open 10 new stores and close 30 to 35 stores during fiscal year.

* Sees FY 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 250 to 350 basis points year-over-year

