BRIEF-Idea Cellular targets high data usage customers via offers on Flipkart
* Says Idea targets high data usage customers through offers on Flipkart
Aug 25 Destination Maternity Corp:
* Destination Maternity reports second quarter and first six months fiscal 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q2 sales $106.5 million versus $119.3 million
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 2.7%
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are projected to be in $15 million to $17 million range
* Says company plans to open 10 new stores and close 30 to 35 stores during fiscal year.
* Sees FY 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 250 to 350 basis points year-over-year
* Capital expenditures are to be in $15 million to $17 million range in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 18 Fund manager Union Investment on Thursday urged Deutsche Bank's shareholders to vote against measures that give the bank's board broad authorization for further capital increases.