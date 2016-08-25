Aug 25 Leju Holdings Ltd:
* Leju reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $158.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $172.8
million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $660 million to $690 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Maintains its fiscal 2016 total revenue guidance of
approximately $660 million to $690 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to Leju shareholders was
$9.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted ads
* Fy2016 revenue view $670.3 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
