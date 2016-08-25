Aug 25 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd :

* Jinkosolar announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 86.1 percent to rmb 5.96 billion

* Q2 earnings per share rmb 2.12

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,716 megawatts

* For q3 of 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.5 gw to 1.7gw

* Qtrly non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per ads were rmb13.44 (us$2.04) and rmb12.72 (us$1.92)

* For full year 2016, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 6 gw and 6.5 gw

* Update guidance for year-end manufacturing capacity to 4.5gw, 3.7gw, and 6.5gw for wafers, cells and modules, respectively

* Full year newly-added solar power project development scale is expected to be in range of 600 MW to 800 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: