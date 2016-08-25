Aug 25 Sanderson Farms Inc :
* Sanderson farms, inc. reports results for third quarter of
fiscal 2016
* Q3 sales $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly results reflect "continued favorable balance of
supply and demand for fresh chicken sold to retail grocery store
customers"
* Sanderson farms inc says "food service traffic and demand
in united states remain stubbornly static"
* "market prices for products from our plants that process a
larger bird were mixed during quarter, compared with last year's
q3"
