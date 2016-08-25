Aug 25 Soufun Holdings Ltd :

* Fang announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $287 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.149 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 30 percent

* Qtrly loss per ADS was $0.09

* Q2 revenue view $269.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated its total revenue guidance for 2016 of around $1,148.6 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GMV increased by 68% from $6.8 billion in Q2 of 2015 to $11.4 billion in Q2 2016

* GMV increased by 68% from $6.8 billion in Q2 of 2015 to $11.4 billion in Q2 2016