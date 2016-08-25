Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 RedShelf:
* RedShelf raises series B funding to accelerate the higher education industry's transition to digital
* RedShelf raises $4 million in series B funding led by Rick Patterson of Coniston Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia