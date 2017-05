Aug 25 Limoneira Co

* Limoneira provides update on positive 2016 avocado harvest

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50 including items

* For fiscal year ending October 31, 2016, company sold approximately 11.0 million pounds of avocados at approximately $0.95 per pound

* Continues to expect to sell between 2.7 million and 3.0 million cartons of fresh lemons at an average price of approximately $23.00 per carton