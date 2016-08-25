Aug 25 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Automotive Properties Reit announces $35 million equity offering

* Entered agreement to sell 3.3 million units of REIT units on a bought deal basis at $10.50 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds to fund $17.2 million purchase price for previously-announced deal of PFAFF Audi dealership property