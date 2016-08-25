BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Gamestop Corp
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.90 to $4.05
* For Q3 of fiscal 2016, gamestop expects comparable store sales to range from -2.0 percent to 1.0 percent
* Quarterly total global sales decreased 7.4 percent to $1.63 billion
* Quarterly Consolidated Comparable Store Sales Declined 10.6 percent (12.5 percent in U.S. And -5.9 percent internationally)
* Diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $0.53 to $0.58 for Q3 of fiscal 2016
* FY 2016 comparable store sales are now expected to range of -4.5 percent to -1.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.