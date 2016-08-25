BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc
* Ulta beauty announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30
* Q2 earnings per share $1.43
* Sees q3 2016 sales $1.072 billion to $1.09 billion
* Q2 same store sales rose 14.4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.069 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Comparable sales for q3 of 2016, including e-commerce sales, are expected to increase 11% to 13%
* Ulta salon cosmetics and fragrance inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 11% to 13%
* Sees income per diluted share for q3 of fiscal 2016 is estimated to be in range of $1.25 to $1.30
* Sees Fiscal 2016 Earnings Per Share Growth In Low To Mid Twenties percentage range
* Exepcts to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016
* Sees fy total sales to increase in high teens percentage range
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.83, revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.